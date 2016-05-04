BRIEF-Humana Q1 earnings per share $1.56

May 4 Humana Inc

* Humana reports first quarter 2016 financial results; reaffirms 2016 financial guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Q1 earnings per share $1.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share at least $2.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.86, revenue view $54.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana Inc says consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 1q 2016 were $13.80 billion, a decrease of $33 million

* Humana reaffirmed adjusted EPS for year ending december 31, 2016

* 1Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 84.8 percent increased by 170 basis points from 83.1 percent for the prior year's quarter

* Humana is in process of finalizing plans for its ACA-compliant individual commercial medical market offerings in 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Individual medicare advantage membership was 2,807,200 as of march 31, 2016, up 5 percent, from 2,685,900 at March 31, 2015

* Group medicare advantage membership was 349,200 as of march 31, 2016, a decrease of 121,700, or 26 percent, from 470,900 at march 31, 2015

* Q1 revenue view $13.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Humana inc says continue to anticipate closing pending transaction with Aetna in second half of 2016