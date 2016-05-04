BRIEF-Esperion Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.65

May 4 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Esperion therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development
program updates; reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Expects fy 2016 net cash used in operating activities to
be about $80 to $90 million
* Expects fy 2016 cash and cash equivalents and investment
securities to be approximately $200 million at december 31, 2016
* Says estimates current cash resources are sufficient to
fund company through at least end of 2018
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.65
