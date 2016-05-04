BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund says Q1 gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million

May 4 Keg Royalties Income Fund
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2016
financial results and announces another distribution increase
* Says gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in
royalty pool were $146.8 million for quarter
* Says same store sales in Q1 of 2016 were negatively
impacted by calendar shift of new year's eve
* Royalty income increased by $12,000 or 0.2% from
$5,859,000 in Q1 2015 to $5,871,000 in Q1 2016
* Says Keg's same store sales were flat in Canada and
increased by 2.2% in United States in quarter
