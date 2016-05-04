版本:
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.26

May 4 Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.26

* Quarterly revenue $43.5 million versus $29.6 million

* Ardmore expects 40 scheduled drydock days in q2 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
