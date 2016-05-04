BRIEF-American DG Energy announces significant reduction in debt

May 4 American Dg Energy Inc
* American DG Energy announces significant reduction in debt
* Exchanged about 22% stake in European unit, for
elimination of portion of outstanding 6% convertible debentures
due may 2018
* Company has enough money to complete planned site
improvements and backlog of projects
* Company is pursuing a similar debt exchange transaction
for remaining convertible debt outstanding
* American DG Energy reduced convertible debt outstanding to
$9.2 million
* American DG Energy Inc says execution of a series of
transactions that eliminate a portion of company's outstanding
convertible debt
* American DG Energy Inc says in total, transactions
eliminated $9.3 million in convertible debentures
* American DG Energy Inc - Although cannot currently finance
any new projects, management continues to explore all
alternatives for business going forward
