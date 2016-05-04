BRIEF-Calian Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.44

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Calian Group Ltd :
* Calian reports second quarter results
* Reported revenues for quarter of $68.1 million, a 12% increase
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44
* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $250 million to $280 million
* Expect net profit per share in range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share for fiscal 2016
* Sees adjusted net profit in range of $1.59 to $1.89 per share for fiscal 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view C$1.56, revenue view C$260.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: