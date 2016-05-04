BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* Hawaiian Electric Industries reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share
* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - Qtrly total revenues $550.96 million versus $637.86 million
* Q1 revenue view $588.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Qtrly core EPS of $0.31
* Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc - American Savings Bank continues to expect to meet its target of mid-single digit loan growth for full year
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: