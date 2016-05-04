BRIEF-Phillips 66 increases quarterly dividend by 12.5 pct

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Phillips 66 :
* Phillips 66 announces 12.5 percent increase in quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: