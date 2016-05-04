版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 increases quarterly dividend by 12.5 pct

May 4 Phillips 66 :

* Phillips 66 announces 12.5 percent increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 12.5 percent to $0.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

