BRIEF-Safeop surgical inc says most recently, cattarina was ceo of capsule technologie, inc., which was recently sold to qualcomm, inc.

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Safeop Surgical Inc. names Gene Cattarina CEO
* Safeop Surgical Inc says most recently, Cattarina was CEO of capsule technologie, inc., which was recently sold to qualcomm, inc. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.