BRIEF-Safeop surgical inc says most recently, cattarina was ceo of capsule technologie, inc., which was recently sold to qualcomm, inc.

公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Safeop Surgical Inc. names Gene Cattarina CEO

* Safeop Surgical Inc says most recently, Cattarina was CEO of capsule technologie, inc., which was recently sold to qualcomm, inc. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

