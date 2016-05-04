BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities sets annualized dividend $1.22 per share

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Chesapeake Utilities corporation raises dividend by 6.1 percent
* Board's action raises annualized dividend $0.07 per share from $1.15 per share to $1.22 per share
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: