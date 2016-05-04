版本:
BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities sets annualized dividend $1.22 per share

May 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp

* Chesapeake Utilities corporation raises dividend by 6.1 percent

* Board's action raises annualized dividend $0.07 per share from $1.15 per share to $1.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

