BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Craft Brew Alliance Inc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results highlighting 19% growth for Kona Brewing and completion of major strategic brewery enhancements
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Craft brew alliance inc says reconfirming previously issued guidance regarding anticipated full year 2016 results
* Qtrly net sales $39.2 million versus $41.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: