BRIEF-Bruker Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

May 4 Bruker Corp
* Bruker reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.02
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $375.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.67
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 organic revenue growth of approximately 3
percent compared to year 2015
* Expects to increase its 2016 non-gaap operating profit
margin by approximately 100 basis points year-over-year
