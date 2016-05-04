BRIEF-Davita Healthcare Partners Inc Q1 adjusted share $0.92

May 4 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc. 1st quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says total U.S. Dialysis
treatments for Q1 of 2016 were 6,639,874, or 85,236 treatments
per day
* Expect our consolidated operating income for 2016 to be in
range of $1.800 billion to $1.950 billion
* Still expect our operating income for kidney care for 2016
to be in range of $1.625 billion to $1.725 billion
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating our estimate
of 2016 effective tax rate attributable to davita healthcare
partners inc. to now be approximately 39.5% to 40.5%
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees operating income for
HCP for 2016 to be in range of $175 million to $225 million
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees consolidated operating
cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1 .550 billion to $1 .750
billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)