BRIEF-Omega Protein announces authorization of $40 mln share repurchase program

May 4 Omega Protein Corp :
* Omega Protein completes previously announced strategic
review; announces authorization of $40 million share repurchase
program
* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company's
operating cash flows and revolving credit facility
* Continues to move forward with previously announced
investment of $18 million in projects in animal nutrition
business
