公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Omega Protein announces authorization of $40 mln share repurchase program

May 4 Omega Protein Corp :

* Omega Protein completes previously announced strategic review; announces authorization of $40 million share repurchase program

* Share purchases are expected to be funded by company's operating cash flows and revolving credit facility

* Continues to move forward with previously announced investment of $18 million in projects in animal nutrition business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

