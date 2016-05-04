版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Bluebird Bio reports Q1 collaboration revenue $1.5 million

May 4 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational progress

* Says collaboration revenue was $1.5 million for Q1 of 2016 compared to $6.3 million for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
