BRIEF-Bluebird Bio reports Q1 collaboration revenue $1.5 million

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
May 4 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird Bio reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational progress
* Says collaboration revenue was $1.5 million for Q1 of 2016 compared to $6.3 million for q1 of 2015
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering