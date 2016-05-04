版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Griffon Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.14

May 4 Griffon Corp :

* Griffon Corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $500.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐