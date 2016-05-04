BRIEF-RealPage Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
May 4 RealPage Inc :
* RealPage reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $128.4 million
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.17
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $140.5 million to $142.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $565 million to $575 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $570.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $126.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $141.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering