版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Annaly Capital Management reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.96

May 4 Annaly Capital Management Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 normalized core earnings of $0.30 per average common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐