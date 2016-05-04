版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Career Education Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 4 Career Education Corp

* Career education corporation reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 12.4 percent to $198.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $177.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐