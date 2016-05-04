版本:
BRIEF-Sharpspring Q1 loss per share $0.10

May 4 Sharpspring Inc

* Sharpspring reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $4.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap core loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
