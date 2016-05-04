BRIEF-B. Riley financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share

May 4 B. Riley Financial -

* B. Riley Financial to acquire United Online for $11.00 per share, announces equity offering and earnings guidance

* B. Riley Financial says expects adjusted EBITDA of $9-$13 million for YTD period through July 2016

* B. Riley Financial says anticipates entering into senior secured credit facility, collateralized by assets of united online to fund portion of deal

* Says launched today a $20 mln follow-on public offering of common stock