BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor qtrly loss per share $0.06

May 4 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* Alpha and omega semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2016 ended march 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenue $83 million versus $76.9 million; qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

