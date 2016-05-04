版本:
BRIEF-United Online agrees to be acquired by B.Riley for $11/share

May 4 United Online Inc :

* United Online agrees to be acquired by B. Riley for $11 per share

* Deal for approximately $170 million in cash or $11.00 per share

* Closing of deal expected by end of third calendar quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
