版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-B. Riley Financial announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 4 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley Financial announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $20 million of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐