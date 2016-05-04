BRIEF-Capella Education says DevMountain has become unit of company

May 4 Capella Education -
* Capella acquisition Of DevMountain extends leadership
position in job-ready skills market
* Deal for purchase price of up to $20 million, of which $15
million was paid in cash at closing
* Additional $5 million to be paid over 3-year period
pending achievement of certain annual revenue and operating
performance metrics
* DevMountain has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of
capella education company
* Expect DevMountain to contribute up to point of revenue
growth to Co's results, dilution of about $0.10 to $0.20 per
share for 2016
