BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems says Q1 earnings per share of $0.08

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Roadrunner transportation systems reports 2016 first quarter results and revises 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue fell 4.8 percent to $465.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25 excluding items
* During quarter, incurred $3.0 million of downsizing costs in our TL and LTL segments
* Expect a similar amount of downsizing costs in q2 of 2016
* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to remain in range of $20 million to $30 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $469.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.