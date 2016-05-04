BRIEF-Kraft Heinz reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

May 4 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.46 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 net sales were down due to a negative impact from
currency and negative impact from divestitures
* Consumption trends in a number of core categories remain
challenging
* Co is entering a critical phase in its North American
supply chain integration
