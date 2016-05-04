BRIEF-EP Energy Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

May 4 Ep Energy Corp :
* EP Energy reports solid first quarter 2016 results and
significant progress improving financial position
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 capital spending and activity levels to be at
low end of guidance
* Continues to manage to positive free cash flow for full
year
* Qtrly average daily oil production decreased 15 percent to
50.8 mbbls/d, down from 60.0 mbbls/d in q1 of 2015
* Qtrly total equivalent production grew to 104 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), up from 102.4 mboe/d
* No changes have been made to original guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: