版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems reports Q1 loss per share of $0.19

May 4 Casella Waste Systems Inc

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results and reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $125.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $118.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $556.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐