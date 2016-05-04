BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q1 net income per unit $0.45

May 4 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P:
* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings
report first quarter 2016 results
* "We are cautious over near term as recent drilling and
completion activity is meaningfully below levels of just a few
months ago"
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.07
* PAA ended q1 of 2016 with $3.8 billion of committed
liquidity
* Qtrly adjusted net income per common unit $0.45
* Revising full-year 2016 midpoint guidance for adjusted
ebitda downward by approximately 4% to $2.175 billion
