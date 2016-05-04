BRIEF-Weight Watchers raises full year 2016 guidance

May 4 Weight Watchers International Inc :
* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2016 results and
raises full year 2016 guidance
* Q1 revenue $306.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.80 to $1.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* End of period subscribers were up 4.8% for q1 2016 versus
prior year period
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
