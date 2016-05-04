BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright says 2016 operating margin 14-14.2 pct

May 4 Curtiss-Wright Corp :
* Curtiss-Wright reports first quarter 2016 financial
results; raises full-year free cash flow guidance
* Q1 sales $504 million versus i/b/e/s view $491.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15
* Curtiss-Wright qtrly backlog of $2.1 billion increased 7%
from december 31, 2015
* Sees 2016 total sales $2.17 - $2.22 billion
* Sees 2016 operating margin 14.0% - 14.2%
* Curtiss-Wright Corp says maintain full-year 2016
expectations for diluted earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.15
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $2.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
