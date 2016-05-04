版本:
2016年 5月 5日 星期四 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life says Q2 earnings per share of $0.16

May 4 Fidelity & Guaranty Life

* Fidelity & Guaranty Life reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $418 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
