BRIEF-Microchip Technology Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Microchip Technology Inc :

* Microchip Technology announces record financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales $2.214 billion

* Q4 revenue view $564.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.79

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $799.1 million to $841.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $836.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $564.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)