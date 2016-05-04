BRIEF-Microchip Technology Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Microchip Technology Inc :
* Microchip Technology announces record financial results
for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 sales $2.214 billion
* Q4 revenue view $564.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.79
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $799.1 million to $841.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $836.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $564.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)