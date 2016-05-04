BRIEF-Matrix Service Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16

May 4 Matrix Service Co

* Matrix service company reports third quarter results; lowers fiscal 2016 guidance

* Q3 revenue $309.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due to negative impact of low commodity prices, primarily in oil gas & chemical and industrial segments, co is reducing 2016 guidance

* Fiscal 2016 earnings guidance is being revised from between $1.30 and $1.50 per fully diluted share to between $1.00 and $1.10.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $1.03 billion compared to $1.12 billion at december 31, 2015

* 2016 revenue guidance is being revised from between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion to between $1.275 billion and $1.325 billion