BRIEF-Matrix Service Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16

May 4 Matrix Service Co
* Matrix service company reports third quarter results;
lowers fiscal 2016 guidance
* Q3 revenue $309.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Due to negative impact of low commodity prices, primarily
in oil gas & chemical and industrial segments, co is reducing
2016 guidance
* Fiscal 2016 earnings guidance is being revised from
between $1.30 and $1.50 per fully diluted share to between $1.00
and $1.10.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.34
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $1.03 billion compared to
$1.12 billion at december 31, 2015
* 2016 revenue guidance is being revised from between $1.3
billion and $1.4 billion to between $1.275 billion and $1.325
billion
