BRIEF-Alimera Sciences reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.25

May 4 Alimera Sciences Inc
* Alimera sciences announces first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue rose 49 percent to $5.8 million
* Consolidated sales and marketing expenses remained flat at
$7.1 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 and march 31,
2015
* Due to less than expected sales of iluvien in jan and feb
of 2016, did not achieve compliance with revenue covenants of
debt facility with hercules capital
* Co and hercules entered into an amendment to debt facility
to waive covenant violation and amend certain terms of facility
in march
* Is currently pursuing alternative or additional debt
financing which it anticipates completing prior to end of q2 of
2016
