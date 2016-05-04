BRIEF-Concho resources Q1 shr loss $7.95

May 4 Concho Resources Inc
* Concho resources inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $7.95
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Concho resources inc says production for q1 of 2016 was
12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe, an increase of 6%
from q1 of 2015
* Concho resources inc says for q2 of 2016, concho expects
production to average between 138 mboepd and 142 mboepd
