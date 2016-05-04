版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Kindred healthcare Q1 adjusted core shr from cont ops $0.35

May 4 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Company reaffirms full year outlook for 2016

* Kindred healthcare reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.25 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $7.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated revenues were $1.84 billion, a 9.7% year-over-year increase

* Q1 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐