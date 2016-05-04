版本:
BRIEF-Iberiabank corporation announces common stock repurchase program

May 4 Iberiabank Corp

* Iberiabank corporation announces common stock repurchase program

* Board of directors of company authorized repurchase of up to 950,000 shares of company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
