BRIEF-Marathon oil Q1 shr loss $0.56

May 4 Marathon Oil Corp
* Marathon oil reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $950 million versus i/b/e/s view $903.3 million
* Reduced north america e&p production costs in the quarter
to $6.17 per boe, or 22% below year-ago quarter
* "considerable uncertainty remains around timing of future
production and sales levels from libya"
* Operations at muskeg river and jackpine mines have been
suspended to support emergency response efforts, but are not
currently threatened by fire
* Marathon oil corp qtrly total revenue and other income of
$730 million versus $1,475 million in the last quarter
* Quarter-End liquidity of $5.4 billion comprised of $2.1
billion in cash and undrawn $3.3 billion revolving credit
facility
* Q1 total company net production averaged 388,000 net boed
at upper end of guidance
* Expects q2 2016 north america e&p production available for
sale to average 220,000 to 230,000 net boed
* Q2 international e&p production available for sale
(excluding libya) is expected to be within a range of 115,000 to
125,000 net boed
* Osm synthetic crude oil production is expected to range
from 40,000 to 45,000 net bbld in q2
* Marathon oil continues to exclude libya volumes from its
production forecasts
