BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items

May 4 Murphy Oil Corp
* Murphy oil corporation announces preliminary first quarter
2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.16 including items
* Murphy oil corp says at end of q1 2016, company
implemented key organizational changes including lowering
staffing levels across co
* Maintaining FY capital spending of $580.0 million as
previously announced in late february
* Production for q2 2016 is estimated in range of 177,000 -
180,000 boepd
* Produced volumes of approximately 196,600 boepd in q1
* Murphy oil corp says continues to take a proactive
approach towards improving murphy's efficiency and cost
structure
* Organizational changes including lowering staffing levels
across company. Actions reduced head count by about 20 percent
* Maintaining annual production guidance of 180,000 to
185,000 barrels of oil equivalent
