BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

May 4 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation reports results for the second quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO of $0.18 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
