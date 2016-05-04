BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.18

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
May 4 Jernigan Capital Inc :
* Jernigan Capital announces first quarter results; reports strong value creation in investment portfolio and additional capital solutions
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.34
* Sees FY earnings per share $0.59 to $1.14
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.40
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering