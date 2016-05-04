版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-TransCanada to refile pre-merger notification for acquisition for Columbia Pipeline Group

May 4 TransCanada Corp -

* TransCanada to refile pre-merger notification to FTC for acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

