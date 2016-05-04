BRIEF-Global Brass And Copper Q1 earnings per share $0.57

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 sales $328.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.