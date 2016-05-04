版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-PTC Inc prices $500 mln of 6.0% senior notes due 2024

May 4 PTC Inc

* PTC announces pricing of $500 million of 6.0% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

