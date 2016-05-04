BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

May 4 Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $430.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $434.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Yamana gold inc q1 gold produced 308,061 ounces versus 304,874 ounces

* Yamana gold inc q1 silver produced 1.9 million ounces versus 2.48 million ounces

* Yamana gold inc says company plans to further decrease debt by at least $300 million between 2016 and 2017

* Production in second half of year expected to be higher than first half production

* Following net debt reduction of about $286 million during 2015, plans to further decrease debt by at least $300 million between 2016 and 2017

* Promotion of daniel racine from position of senior vp, northern operations to position of executive vp and coo

* Product cash costs and aisc per ounce of $7.71 and $10.64, respectively

* Yamana gold inc q1 copper production 25.9 million pounds versus 26.8 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)