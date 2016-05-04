BRIEF-Belmond reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
May 4 Belmond Ltd :
* Belmond ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $99.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.3 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "we currently see potential challenges for select parts of our portfolio in q2"
* Sees q2 same store worldwide owned hotel REVPAR growth guidance on a constant currency basis down 1% - up 3%
* Qtrly same store REVPAR down 1% from prior-year quarter
* For full year 2016, maintaining guidance for same store, constant currency REVPAR growth of between 3% and 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering