版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates reports Q1 earnings of $1.10/share

May 4 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd

* Mda reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue c$562 million versus i/b/e/s view c$544.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐