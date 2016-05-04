版本:
BRIEF-China Biologic Q1 earnings per share $0.94

May 4 China Biologic : Says

* China Biologic reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 21 to 23 percent

* Says for full year of 2016, company reiterates its full year forecast of total sales growth of 21% to 23% in rmb terms

* For full year of 2016, reiterates full year forecast of non-GAAP adjusted net income growth of 24% to 26% in RMB terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

