BRIEF-China Biologic Q1 earnings per share $0.94

May 4 China Biologic : Says

* China Biologic reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 21 to 23 percent

* For full year of 2016, reiterates full year forecast of non-GAAP adjusted net income growth of 24% to 26% in RMB terms